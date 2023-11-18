Ring in 2024 at Marina Bay with special fireworks, light projections

SINGAPORE – The Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2024 promises an unforgettable and exhilarating experience.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced on Nov 16 that the annual year-end celebration is set to return with a line-up of activities and festivities for the public to enjoy.

One of the key features of the countdown will be a curated display of fireworks at midnight, illuminating the skyline and ushering in the new year. The fireworks are “choreographed to tell a story of reflection and hope”, URA said.

Adding to the visual spectacle, a series of light projections will be on display on the facades of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, the Merlion and the ArtScience Museum, starting from Dec 26, 2023, to Jan 1, 2024.

Based on original drawings by students from local educational institutions, the light projections depict stories of hope and empowerment in the community and celebrate the spirit of resilience and care for others.

In addition to the visual spectacles, the public can look forward to a variety of activities around Marina Bay, such as the Marina Bay Sands Carnival, which is set to take place between Dec 29 and Dec 31.

Music enthusiasts will be treated to live performances at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre. The performances, which are part of the “Come Together” music series, will take place on Dec 31 from 7pm onwards, featuring a line-up of local artists and bands.

For more information on the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2024 and a detailed schedule of events and activities, please visit https://www.marinabaycountdown.gov.sg/