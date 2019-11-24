Art that takes flight with communal creativity

Children running to the ORIGAMe artwork by artist Tek Swee Lang installed at Guoco Tower in Tanjong Pagar for the Architectural Heritage Season.
Children running to the ORIGAMe artwork by artist Tek Swee Lang installed at Guoco Tower in Tanjong Pagar for the Architectural Heritage Season.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Published
1 hour ago

Children running to the ORIGAMe artwork by artist Tek Swee Lang installed at Guoco Tower in Tanjong Pagar for the Architectural Heritage Season. The cranes were folded at a community event held at Guoco Tower.

The artwork was among those visited during the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Day Out event yesterday, where visitors could explore the Tanjong Pagar, Duxton and Bukit Pasoh areas and interact with installations created in collaboration with the community.

The installations will remain in place for a year for the public to enjoy.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on November 24, 2019, with the headline 'Art that takes flight with communal creativity'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content