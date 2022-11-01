Art pieces donated to MRT stations under new programme by LTA

SINGAPORE – Commuters at Shenton Way MRT station – which opens its doors on Nov 13 – will be greeted by three sculptures that were donated under the Gift of Art programme by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The set of three “Bo-Men” sculptures, created by artist Daisy Boman, is a reflection of workers commuting to and from the Central Business District.

It was donated by port and supply chain group PSA International under the Gift of Art programme, which was launched on Tuesday.

The programme allows organisations and individuals to donate works of art or sponsor art pieces, which can be commissioned by donors, for display at the public areas of MRT stations.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran, who unveiled the sculptures outside Shenton Way MRT station on Tuesday, said: “This is another part of the effort to enliven our MRT stations, the experience of the daily commute and to bring the community – whether they are corporations, individuals or community organisations – into our MRT stations for them to take greater ownership.”

Currently, there are about 400 art pieces in more than 92 MRT stations, he added.

The new programme complements the existing Art in Transit programme – launched by LTA in 1997 – where local artists are commissioned to create art pieces inspired by the cultural and historical origins of the stations’ vicinity.

Under the Gift of Art programme, Keppel Corp also donated two bronze sculptures of endangered animals – a baby Indian elephant and a baby black rhinoceros – for display at the upcoming Keppel station to raise awareness on biodiversity and conservation. The station is slated to open in 2026.

Potential donors include Victoria School and its alumni association, which are proposing art pieces for Siglap station that is expected to open in 2024.