Art installations, exhibits featured in Chingay parade open for public to view for first time

SINGAPORE - For the first time, the public can get close to and interact with some of the exhibits and installations that will be showcased at the Chingay parade.

From Feb 5 to Feb 9, the Chingay 2023 Taster Experience will feature unique exhibits, behind-the-scenes tours, light shows and performances by foreign groups.

Visitors can participate in activities such as urban sports, dance and art workshops run by local artists.

They can also marvel at the Rabbits Art-Venture installation put up by more than 2,000 students from eight schools and institutions and Chingay’s largest container art installation, standing at 18m tall.

Admission to the exhibition at the F1 Pit Building is free.

At a preview of the parade on Thursday, Ms Tan Swee Leng, Chingay 2023’s exco vice-chairman and director of arts and culture at the People’s Association (PA), said this year’s parade allows for closer interactions between performers and the audience.

The parade will be held on Feb 3 and 4 at the F1 Pit Building.

Those who are catching the event live on television or in person can participate in these exclusive workshops and experiences, she added.

The public will be invited to sign up for activities they are interested in by scanning a QR code that will be broadcasted during the parade.

To welcome the Year of the Rabbit, three rabbit characters will mingle with spectators at the parade, which will feature lion dances to stunt performers, among others. Each act will highlight various aspects of Singapore’s multiculturalism.

Mr Javier Ong, who choreographed the urban sports segment, said he wants to show spectators what urban sports are all about.

“This year’s parade is a really good platform for us to showcase what urban sports are and show people that they’re not something to shun from,” said the 27-year-old, who has been skating on longboards since he was 18.