Art competition for youth to honour efforts of Covid-19 front-line workers

To honour the efforts of Singapore's front-line workers in the fight against Covid-19, young people are encouraged to participate in a local art competition to express their gratitude.

Launched by the Asian Scientist Magazine, the competition is centred on three themes: participants' experiences of the pandemic, hopes and visions for a post-Covid world, and the contributions of Singapore's healthcare workers and scientists.

The submissions can be in the form of drawings and paintings. Entries will be judged according to uniqueness and originality, relevance to the chosen theme, and their overall aesthetic appeal.

All participants must be Singapore residents aged between five and 21. There are three categories: junior (ages five to 12), intermediate (ages 13 to 16) and advanced (ages 17 to 21).

The top entry in each category will receive a cash prize of $500, while the second-and third-prize winners will receive $300 and $200, respectively. Ten merit-prize winners will also be selected from each category to receive $50 worth of shopping mall vouchers.

The judging panel will be chaired by Dr Juliana Chan, publisher of Asian Scientist Magazine.

The other judges are National Healthcare Group deputy group chief executive (education and research) Benjamin Seet, Singapore Art Society president Terence Teo and Temasek Foundation head of communications and engagement Jennifer Lewis.

Dr Chan said: "Having crossed the one-year mark of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is time for us to reflect on how far we've come as a country. We've heard from our experts and leaders. Now, we want to hear from our youth."

For more information, visit www.asianscientist.com/artcompetition