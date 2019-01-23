Art blooms in NTU

Renowned Italian artist Michelangelo Pistoletto unveiled a living art installation on the curving green roof of Nanyang Technological University (NTU) School of Art, Design and Media yesterday. The conceptual artwork, Third Paradise, is his first such installation in Asia, and he used the red sessile joyweed plant, an edible local shrub used to make herbal tea, to form three large connecting circles. The artwork here is one of his global installations, and each of his installations has been created with different materials. The artwork in NTU will be displayed until Feb 10 and is supported by art gallery Partners & Mucciaccia.



ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG

