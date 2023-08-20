Arrive early, take public transport: Police issue advice, guidelines to candidates, supporters ahead of Nomination Day

SINGAPORE – Candidates in the upcoming presidential election and their supporters have been reminded to arrive at the nomination centre early on Tuesday, Aug 22, which is Nomination Day.

The police, in an advisory issued on Sunday morning, said proceedings will start at 11am at the People’s Association headquarters at 9 King George’s Avenue. They advised interested parties to arrive only after 10am, when the centre opens.

Supporters and the public are requested to take public transport to the venue as only vehicles with approved decals will be allowed to enter and park within the centre.

The police also warned against bringing dangerous items such as sharp objects, flammable liquids and gas, stating that police will be conducting security checks in and around the nomination centre. Bags and other belongings may be subject to security checks.

Supporters were also cautioned not to unfurl or display placards, flags or banners in support of any candidate in the nomination centre before the close of nomination proceedings.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore will establish a temporary restricted area over the nomination centre from 9am to 1.30pm on Tuesday. During this period, the flying of unmanned aircraft such as drones and other aerial activities are prohibited, unless authorised by the authority.

The police said they will monitor the law and order situation closely, and will not hesitate to take action against any person who is unruly or commits any offence at the nomination centre.