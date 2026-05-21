Arrival of live sheep for korban at four mosques may be delayed, says MUIS

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SINGAPORE - The arrival of live sheep from Australia for korban services at four mosques here may be delayed, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) on May 21.

The export permit for one korban operator is still pending, MUIS said.

The potential delay could involve about 400 livestock at Al-Firdaus Mosque in Choa Chu Kang , Petempatan Melayu Sembawang Mosque, Pusara Aman Mosque in Lim Chu Kang and a portion of livestock at Jamae Chulia Mosque in Chinatown .

Korban refers to the Islamic ritual of slaughtering farm animals such as sheep and lambs, and is performed on Hari Raya Haji or over the following three days . The meat is distributed to worshippers and the needy.

As at May 21, local korban operator The Meat Brothers’ export permit under Australia’s Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System is still pending, said MUIS .

MUIS added that it was informed about the delay by The Meat Brothers, which is the only operator affected.

Local korban services by other appointed licensed korban operators at Al-Istighfar Mosque in Pasir Ris , Omar Salmah Mosque in Thomson and Tentera Diraja Mosqu e in Clementi will proceed as planned on Hari Raya Haji, said MUIS.

Hari Raya Haji marks the end of the annual haj pilgrimage, and will take place in 2026 on May 27.

MUIS said it understands that The Meat Brothers will be contacting affected sohibul korban – individuals who w ould like to perform the korban ritual.

“We recognise how deeply meaningful korban is, and we understand that this incident may be unsettling for sohibul korban who have made their local arrangements through The Meat Brothers in fulfilling korban,” said MUIS.

It added that it is working closely with The Meat Brothers to ensure korban is fulfilled for those who would like to perform it in 2026.