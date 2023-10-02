Around 500 beds added to healthcare system to alleviate bed crunch, more by year-end: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE – The Ministry of Health (MOH) has added close to 500 beds to alleviate the bed crunch, and is on track to open around 800 more by the end of 2023.

The nearly 500 beds comprise 30 at acute hospitals, 90 at community hospitals, 20 at Mobile Inpatient Care (MIC) @Home and over 350 at nursing homes.

This was announced by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung at the opening of the Tan Tock Seng Hospital Integrated Care Hub (ICH) on Monday.

Mr Ong said the public healthcare system has been under quite a bit of stress after the Covid-19 pandemic and it was partly due to the delay in infrastructure development and a rise in the number of patients at the hospitals for other illnesses in the wake of Covid-19.

“We have been exploring ways to add beds to our healthcare capacity by the end of this year. I announced earlier that we intend to find space in existing hospitals to add more acute beds, open more community hospital beds, Mobile Inpatient Care @Home, transitional care facilities, as well as nursing homes,” he said.

“This additional short-term capacity is about 1,300 beds, or equivalent to 1½ regional hospitals, when it is all realised by end of the year,” he added.

“This additional capacity requires more manpower, and MOH will continue to monitor both the infrastructure development and manpower inflows to ensure that they increase in tandem.”

In the long term, there are the major infrastructure projects such as the Eastern Integrated Health Campus and the redevelopment of Alexandra Hospital, which “will be completed towards the end of this decade, and the Woodlands Health Campus that will start in phases from end of this year”.

“But these are major developments that take many years. In the short term, we still need to do something,” Mr Ong said.

He added that with the opening of TTSH ICH, “we take another step forward in addressing the tight bed capacity of the public healthcare system”.

The new hub, which is part of the 17-ha HealthCity Novena development in central Singapore, offers various step-down care services, including palliative care. When fully completed, it will have over 600 beds, 300 of which are dedicated to rehabilitation of stroke patients and the elderly. It is located next to the main TTSH building, directly connected by a link bridge.

By November, Dover Hospice will also move into the ICH to better provide end-of-life care for its patients.