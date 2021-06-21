Around 100 people evacuated from Woodlands condo after small chemical spill

SINGAPORE - The police ordered the evacuation of around 100 people from a condominium in Woodlands on Monday (June 21) after a suspicious spill was detected.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the spill involved substances commonly found in pesticides.

SCDF said it was alerted to the incident at 61 Rosewood Drive around 9.30am. The address is where the Rosewood Suites condominium is located.

SCDF officers identified a small spill on the balcony of a flat on the first floor. They retrieved a sample for testing before neutralising the affected area with a decontaminant.

No injuries were reported.

Residents were allowed to return to their flats at 1.30pm, said SCDF.

Mr Sean Lim, 26, who lives near the Rosewood Suites, said he saw around six fire trucks and a Hazmat vehicle at 11.30am and that the area was cordoned off.

"I was a little worried as I stay near the affected condo and was wondering if I had to close my windows. But the officer told me it was under control," he said.