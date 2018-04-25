Army medics stop to help students, school van driver injured in Mandai traffic accident

SINGAPORE - A group of army medics, along with medic trainees, stopped to help four students and a driver after the school van they were in crashed into a lamp post in Mandai.

The accident occurred at around 6.40am in Mandai Avenue on Wednesday (April 25), the Singapore Army said in a Facebook post.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told The Straits Times that it responded to the road traffic accident and took three casualties in a conscious state to KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH). Another two casualties were taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

According to the army's Facebook post, servicemen from the Combat Medic Specialist Course of the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF') Medicial Training Institute (SMTI) were on their way to an outfield exercise when they came across the scene of the accident.

ME3 Ng Jaan Woei, officer commanding and emergency medical technician specialist at SMTI, halted the convoy of SAF vehicles after seeing the van driver, along with four crying children, at the side of the road.

He helped a boy who had a bad cut on his forehead and cuts on his legs, due to the shattered glass from the school van.

From photos of the accident, it appears that the van had crashed into a lamp post.

Meanwhile, 3SG Tay Yong Xi Delwin, an emergency medical technician specialist at SMTI, helped another boy who had a cut on his forehead and on his left elbow.

ME2 Muhammad Zulhilmi led a group of Combat Medic Specialist Course instructors and trainees to remove the fallen lamp post to clear up the traffic congestion and allow the ambulances to reach the accident site quickly.

The casualties were handed over to SCDF paramedics before the servicemen carried on their journey.

The Singapore Army wrote that it "would like to wish the children a speedy recovery and commend our servicemen for being ready to step forward".