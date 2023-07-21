Armed robbery in S’pore Strait on the rise in first half of 2023

SINGAPORE - More incidents of armed robbery were carried out in the Singapore Strait in the first half of this year, amid a worsened socio-economic situation in the region, according to a sea crime watch group for Asia.

The 38 incidents in one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes between January and June this year represented a 41 per cent increase from 27 in the same time period in 2022.

Most cases involved four to six male perpetrators, and happened under cover of darkness.

The figures were released on Friday by the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia Information Sharing Centre (ReCAAP ISC) in its half-year report.

The rise in incidents in the Singapore Strait south of the Republic mirrored an increase in cases of armed robbery in Asian waters, with 59 reported incidents in the first half of 2023 compared with 42 for the same period last year.

Regions seeing a rise include the straits of Malacca and Singapore, Philippines and Thailand, while locations such as Indonesia and India recorded fewer cases.

Mr Krishnaswamy Natarajan, executive director of ReCAAP ISC, said the increase in incidents in the straits of Malacca and Singapore is likely due to a socio-economic situation yet to recover since the pandemic, as well as a lower fish catch due to climate change and the prevailing south-west monsoon.

He said: “These factors may have led the locals of the straits to turn to sea robbery and petty crimes to make ends meet.”

The majority of the cases in Asian waters were not severe, meaning the perpetrators were not armed, and the crew was not injured.

However, there were two incidents in which crew members suffered minor injuries.

Ms Lee Yin Mui, assistant director (research) at ReCAAP ISC, described an incident where the robbers armed themselves with knives and boarded a bulk carrier.

“When the crew spotted them in the engine room, the perpetrators threw spanners at them, causing two crew members to be injured,” said Ms Lee, adding she did not have details about their injuries.

In three other incidents, crew members were tied up to prevent them from giving chase as the robbers fled the ship.

The most commonly stolen items are ship stores, scrap metal and machinery parts, which can be resold on the black market, said Mr Krishnaswamy.

He also said the perpetrators may be recruited by syndicates who pay them a sum for robbing items from ships.