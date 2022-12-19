Argentina jerseys running out in S’pore after World Cup win, some on offer at inflated prices

SINGAPORE - Newly crowned World Cup champions Argentina have not only scored big at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, but also in retail stores here as well.
The La Albiceleste’s blue-and-white home jersey, worn by the players when they beat France 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out after a 3-3 draw in the final on Sunday night, is sold out in most online and physical stores here.
Some resellers are offering the jerseys at inflated prices ranging from the mid-hundreds to close to $5,000 at online marketplaces such as Carousell.
For example, a listing on Carousell, posted around 2am on Monday, offers a set including an Argentina home jersey, a piece of underwear, a pair of socks and pants for $4,989. Another listing, posted around 3pm on Monday, has a $1,000 price tag for a home jersey.
Checks by The Straits Times showed the Argentina replica home World Cup jersey sells for at least $95 while the authentic version worn by the players costs at least $190.
Adidas Singapore’s country manager Ruiyuan Chen said both the replica and authentic adult and kids’ home jerseys have sold out in its web and physical stores.
As of Monday afternoon, there are still limited stocks for its purple away jerseys at the Adidas Brand Centre Orchard store, online and selected sporting good retailers.
“With the Argentina team’s strong performances week-on-week and it being the final Fifa World Cup match in Lionel Messi’s footballing career, we’ve seen sustained high demand for Argentina jerseys throughout the tournament,” Mr Chen added.
Last week, Messi said he would play his last World Cup game in the final. But after winning the World Cup, he indicated his intention to continue playing for the national team.
Sporting goods stores that ST spoke to at the Peninsula Shopping Centre – a favourite haunt for sports memorabilia – on Monday said the home jerseys have been sold out since last week, and they expect demand to increase in the next few months.
Mr Kuljeev Johal, general manager at Crown Sports, said about 30 fans had inquired about the availability of the jerseys on Sunday.
“It’s normal after every World Cup to see demand for the jerseys of the two teams in the final. Jerseys for the team that win will be in demand for a good six months to a year,” he said.
Over at Champion Sports, its director Anil Kumar said at least five people had inquired about the home jerseys on Monday. While the store still has six to seven pieces of the away jersey, he expects them to sell out soon, due to the popularity among fans.
To meet the growing demand from fans, the stores are restocking the jerseys, which are expected to arrive by early next year.
Mr Rajbir Chopra, sales director at Weston Corp, which has seven stores islandwide and sells the authentic and replica jerseys, said its new stocks will arrive in March.
“Consumers want a piece of history, furthermore it could be Messi’s last time playing in the World Cup,” said Mr Chopra, who added that the new jerseys will have an additional star printed on them – indicating that the country has won the World Cup thrice.
France might have lost the final, but the sales of its jerseys have also been strong here.
Its Nike-branded jerseys are currently sold out both online and in stores, said a Nike spokesman.