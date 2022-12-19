Argentina jerseys running out in S’pore after World Cup win, some on offer at inflated prices

SINGAPORE - Newly crowned World Cup champions Argentina have not only scored big at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, but also in retail stores here as well.

The La Albiceleste’s blue-and-white home jersey, worn by the players when they beat France 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out after a 3-3 draw in the final on Sunday night, is sold out in most online and physical stores here.

Some resellers are offering the jerseys at inflated prices ranging from the mid-hundreds to close to $5,000 at online marketplaces such as Carousell.

For example, a listing on Carousell, posted around 2am on Monday, offers a set including an Argentina home jersey, a piece of underwear, a pair of socks and pants for $4,989. Another listing, posted around 3pm on Monday, has a $1,000 price tag for a home jersey.

Checks by The Straits Times showed the Argentina replica home World Cup jersey sells for at least $95 while the authentic version worn by the players costs at least $190.

Adidas Singapore’s country manager Ruiyuan Chen said both the replica and authentic adult and kids’ home jerseys have sold out in its web and physical stores.

As of Monday afternoon, there are still limited stocks for its purple away jerseys at the Adidas Brand Centre Orchard store, online and selected sporting good retailers.

“With the Argentina team’s strong performances week-on-week and it being the final Fifa World Cup match in Lionel Messi’s footballing career, we’ve seen sustained high demand for Argentina jerseys throughout the tournament,” Mr Chen added.

Last week, Messi said he would play his last World Cup game in the final. But after winning the World Cup, he indicated his intention to continue playing for the national team.

Sporting goods stores that ST spoke to at the Peninsula Shopping Centre – a favourite haunt for sports memorabilia – on Monday said the home jerseys have been sold out since last week, and they expect demand to increase in the next few months.

Mr Kuljeev Johal, general manager at Crown Sports, said about 30 fans had inquired about the availability of the jerseys on Sunday.

“It’s normal after every World Cup to see demand for the jerseys of the two teams in the final. Jerseys for the team that win will be in demand for a good six months to a year,” he said.