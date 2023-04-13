Are care staff being paid less this year? Re-alignment of roles the reason, says NCSS

SINGAPORE – Some care workers here may have been surprised to find out that their recommended pay in 2023 seemed to have decreased from 2022.

This was based on new social service sector salary guidelines posted on the National Council of Social Service’s (NCSS) website. It was announced in March during the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s (MSF) budget debate that salaries would go up by between 4 per cent and 15 per cent from April 1. The salary guidelines were last reviewed by MSF and NCSS in 2018.

But some noticed that while the recommended starting pay for care staff had gone up by close to 15 per cent to $1,790, that for senior care staff dropped almost 6 per cent to $2,330.

The reference point for care staff fell by around 10 per cent to $2,280, while that for senior care staff fell by around 27 per cent to $2,910.

According to the NCSS website, the reference point indicates those who are competent on the job, and is not the maximum point. The recommended starting salaries denote positions that do not require significant transferable experience.

Speaking to The Straits Times, one social sector staff who declined to be named asked: “Is this a new way of differentiating between skilled and unskilled workers?”

Responding to queries from ST, Mr Anjan Ghosh, group director of the sector capability and transformation group in NCSS, said the council had taken reference from job roles in the Skills Frameworks for Social Service and Healthcare, which were developed in consultation with the sector. These reflect job titles and responsibilities based on specific competencies needed for those roles.

“With the salary review which took into consideration changes in job sizes, some job roles in certain professions have been merged, while some have been right-sized. This is to better align the job roles and corresponding salary ranges with the knowledge, skills and competencies required,” he said.

In particular, the senior care staff role was previously tagged to social work associate grades in the FY2022 guidelines. Associates help social workers with coordinating casework and support interventions.

The review found that it was “more appropriate and reflective of ground practice” to tag the senior care staff role to social service assistant grades, said Mr Ghosh. These assistants provide administrative and logistical support, and/or support clients in activities of daily living.

“Nevertheless, existing senior care staff with the same competencies and job sizes as social work associates should continue to be paid similarly to social work associates. In addition, the skills framework provides room for progression for care staff to upgrade to larger job roles,” he added.