Architects invited to pitch ideas to redevelop 3 key landmarks in Geylang Serai

A call went out last Friday for architects to propose ideas to redesign three key landmarks in the Geylang Serai district and develop it into a vibrant cultural precinct.

Local architects aged 45 and below can pitch ideas in a competition to transform the area and redevelop three locations: Geylang Serai Market, Joo Chiat Complex, and civic centre and community hub Wisma Geylang Serai.

The competition, organised by the Singapore Institute of Architects, aims to transform Geylang Serai into a vibrant cultural precinct, with the redeveloped landmarks being the focal point of the district's cultural belt.

Announcing the competition last Friday, Dr Maliki Osman, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs, said this initiative would help to improve infrastructure and revitalise the district with new community spaces.

Apart from proposing improvement works to Geylang Serai Market and Joo Chiat Complex, the architects must include design ideas for an iconic junction at the intersection where four roads - Geylang Road, Changi Road, Geylang Serai Road and Joo Chiat Road - meet.

"We hope to get ideas on how we can better present the external facade of Geylang Serai Market, Joo Chiat Complex, and plans on how to turn that junction into an iconic landmark in its own right," Dr Maliki said.

The winner of the competition will be appointed to develop the design proposal and oversee the implementation of on-site works, along with the People's Association, the Housing and Development Board, the National Environment Agency and the Land Transport Authority.

Submission for proposals is open now and architects must send them in by March 19.

The redevelopment of the Geylang Serai landmarks will give the district a welcome boost, and it is one of many fresh initiatives that have been mooted to turn the area into a cultural belt to reflect its rich heritage.

Intentions to spruce up and rejuvenate Geylang Serai to create a culturally distinctive precinct were first announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during the 2018 National Day Rally.

Dr Maliki also announced last Friday other plans to rejuvenate Geylang Serai.

These include a new community space, Anjung@WGS, which will be built in Engku Aman Road.

The space will be managed by Wisma Geylang Serai, and is set to open by the end of next year.

It will feature a 1,810 sq m sheltered court that can be used for public gatherings such as ceremonial and social events, community programmes and sports activities.

Other programmes, including a walking tour, called Jalan-Jalan@Geylang Serai, will introduce both locals and tourists to a variety of distinct landmarks, like the Geylang Serai Market and Food Centre, and mosques like Khalid and Darul Aman.

Dr Maliki also unveiled a new batik art installation at the front facade of Wisma Geylang Serai.