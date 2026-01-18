Architect Liu Thai Ker, Singapore’s first master planner, dies at 87

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - The architect who shaped the landscape of modern Singapore, Dr Liu Thai Ker, has died aged 87.

His son, Mr Daniel Liu, confirmed his death with The Straits Times on Jan 18. The younger Mr Liu told ST that his father had developed complications after a fall about a week before.

Dr Liu was surrounded by his family and loved ones when he died on the morning of Jan 18.

He would have turned 88 in February.

Widely known as Singapore’s first master planner and the father of urban planning here, Dr Liu oversaw the development of about half of the more than one million public housing apartments here, helping plan 20 out of the 24 HDB towns in Singapore.

He had joined the Housing and Development Board as head of the design and research unit in 1969 before becoming the chief executive and planner of the Urban Redevelopment Authority in 1989.

He left public service in 1992 but continued his work, doing city planning for over 50 cities and designing several notable projects including the Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

He founded Morrow Architects and Planners in 2017, when he was 79.

Born in Muar, Johor, in 1938, Dr Liu first came to Singapore in 1944 when he was six.

He later obtained a scholarship and enrolled at the University of New South Wales in Australia, where he graduated with a first-class honours degree in architecture.

He then went on to study at Yale University and graduated with a master’s degree in city planning before working in the New York office of architect IM Pei and returning to Singapore in 1969.

Mr Daniel Liu said his father went through World War II and the founding years of Singapore, having experienced the Japanese Occupation and being a British subject before finally becoming Singaporean.

“He never actually said it, but not having a national identity when he was younger was something that drove him hard,” said Mr Liu.

“He often alluded to the fact that Singapore was where he felt a sense of belonging for the first time, and his instinct was to do the best for it.”

Mr Liu added that his father loved his work, valued his independence, and remained independent till the end.

He said: “He was very passionate about making cities better. Even when he was supposed to retire a few years ago, he went on to start his own company at the age of 79.”