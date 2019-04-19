Archbishop washes feet of 12 parishioners as part of Maundy Thursday mass

Archbishop William Goh washed the feet of 12 parishioners at the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd at Queen Street on Thursday (April 18).

His act mimicked Jesus Christ washing the 12 apostles’ feet the day before being crucified.

More than 1,000 people gathered for the annual Maundy Thursday mass ahead of Good Friday.

Maundy Thursday commemorates the Last Supper and the Maundy, or the feet-washing rite in Christian tradition.

It is observed by many denominations of the religion, including Catholics, Anglicans, Methodists and Presbyterians.