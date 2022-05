SINGAPORE - Defeated, exhausted and likely wounded, soldiers from the Malay Regiment gathered in the Keppel Golf Links area on the night of Feb 15, 1942, a few hours after the British surrendered to the Japanese during World War II.

Not long after, the regiment's Malay soldiers, numbering about 600, were separated from British officers and marched to a concentration area in Farrer Park, where they joined Indian prisoners of war.