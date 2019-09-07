Arc Children's Centre for kids with critical illnesses officially opens new premises near Whampoa

SINGAPORE -As a three-year-old recovering from leukaemia, Damien could not go to crowded places like shopping malls or a pre-school. But he has friends and fun like many other toddlers.

Since February, Damien has been attending Arc Children's Centre in the morning from Monday to Friday, with approval from his doctor. He has made friends and learnt how to do yoga.

This has provided Damien and his parents with the emotional and social support needed to cope with his illness, said his mother Rebecca Sit.

"It's like a form of support group. The children are all going through the same thing, and my husband and I also get to meet other parents," said the 37-year-old.

"It also gives me a window of respite after being a caregiver during his seven months of intensive chemotherapy, when even arranging for a haircut was impossible. But when Damien goes to Arc, I know that he is in a safe environment," she added.

Arc Children's Centre, which moved to its new premisesin 77 Lorong Limau near Whampoa in July, is a charity day care centre designed for children with cancer or critical illnesses.

Founded by Ms Geraldine Lee, 62, and Ms Ronita Paul, 67, in 2011, the centre prioritises cleanliness and hygiene to provide a safe space for sick children with compromised immune systems to play and learn.





The new premises was officially opened on Saturday (Sept 7) by its patron, Mdm Tan Choo Leng, the wife of Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, during a ceremony attended by donors, volunteers, children as well as their parents.

Compared to its previous 2,200 sq ft premises in Kim Keat Road, the new centre is more than double the size at 5,000 sq ft. Its facilities include a sensory room for the children to relax in after meal times, a play area with slides and a climbing wall, and a kitchen to prepare meals for the children.

Activities and programmes are designed to cater to the needs of each child, said Ms Lee.

"For example, for something as simple as walking, a child may not be able to do it properly because of the long hours spent lying in a hospital bed. So once, we had a parent who is a physiotherapist come in to help the child," she added.

The centre also takes in siblings of the sickchild. It is currently serving 50 children and 23 of their siblings. They were referred to Arc by doctors mainly from National University Hospital and KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Fees are $10 a day, but can be reduced for those who cannot afford it.

The centre, which runs entirely on donations, raised more than $600,000 during a charity gala lunch held in June. ESM Goh, who was at the event, raised $36,199 by auctioning off his own set of three bicentennial $20 commemorative notes.

Such fundraisers are led by volunteers, such as Ms Sharon Yee, 39, whose seven-year-old nephew died from acute lymphocytic leukaemia in 2012.

"When these kids get ill, it's not just about them getting well, but we also have to take care of their emotional well-being. This will give them the strength and motivation to fight it together," said the banker.