AR technology , EV chargers among green solutions at Sustainability Experience Centre

SINGAPORE - Augmented reality technology to monitor energy usage in real time was among the green solutions displayed at the launch of a Sustainability Experience Centre on Wednesday (Jan 5) at Nanyang Polytechnic in Ang Mo Kio.

Through an app, businesses can use a smartphone or tablet's camera to diagnose parts in a power system that need maintenance without manually checking them.

The centre is a collaboration between Nanyang Poly (NYP) and Schneider Electric, and aims to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) experience the potential of green technologies at the workplace.

This comes in a bid to help Singapore achieve its goal of having at least 80 per cent of buildings go green by 2030.

At the centre, businesses can also consult NYP on the implementation of green solutions.

These include the use of sensors to optimise energy and water usage, as well as the introduction of air purifying plants.

Dr Kan Ee May, NYP lecturer at the School of Engineering, noted that the centre hopes to help cash-strapped SMES adopt such solutions, which can cost as little as $1.50 per plant.

"(These solutions) can apply to any SME because everyone needs a healthier and greener workplace," said Dr Kan, a specialist in sustainability engineering.

Under the partnership, Schneider Electric and NYP will also be co-training companies in skills to manage electric vehicles (EVs) and its supporting infrastructure, amid a national charge for EV adoption.

This year, the Government said it plans to deploy 60,000 charging points at public carparks and private premises by 2030.

Mr Jackson Seng, sustainability business development director at Schneider Electric, noted that not many people are familiar with EV charging systems, which place an additional load on electrical systems.

Among the exhibits displayed at the centre is an EVlink Wallbox developed by Schneider Electric to regulate the amount of electricity allocated to EV charging such that buildings have sufficient electric supply capacity.