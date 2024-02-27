APSN breaks ground on new Ang Mo Kio campus for 2 special education schools

SINGAPORE - Social service agency APSN marked a milestone on Feb 27 with a groundbreaking ceremony for a new campus that will house students from two special education schools.

The event was held at the new site at 8 Ang Mo Kio Street 54, where the two schools – APSN Chaoyang School and APSN Tanglin School – will be located. The campus is expected to be ready by 2026.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

“Step by step, we are building a more inclusive society.” PM Lee said in a Facebook post about the event on Feb 27. “I look forward to the completion of the new campus, which will holistically educate students with special needs, and support them through their schooling years.”

The new campus will create closer connections and opportunities for older and younger students to learn from each other, he added.

The redeveloped school site, which costs about $92 million and is mainly funded by the Ministry of Education, will provide 400 primary-level places and 350 secondary-level places.

APSN Chaoyang School, which serves primary school children aged seven to 12, currently has 370 pupils. APSN Tanglin School, which serves older students aged 13 to 16, has 290 students.

APSN provides support services for individuals with mild intellectual disability.

Construction of the new campus is targeted for completion by 2025, and students and staff can move into the new campus in January 2026, which will coincide with APSN’s 50th anniversary.

Locating both schools together will better ease the transition from primary school to secondary school, APSN chairman Ruby Cheah said, as 95 per cent of Primary 6 pupils from APSN Chaoyang School typically continue their secondary education in APSN Tanglin School.

“Our continuous pathway also supports them at other stages of their life journey through sheltered enterprise training, employment support, lifelong learning and alumni services,” she said in a speech at the event.