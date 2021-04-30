April's warm and wet weather expected to continue over first fortnight in May

SINGAPORE - Keep your umbrellas handy.

The ongoing warm and wet weather is set to continue over the next fortnight, with rainfall expected to be above average over the majority of the island, said the weatherman on Friday (April 30).

In a statement, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said wet weather is expected to remain due to the proximity of the monsoon rain band to the equatorial South-east Asia region.

As such, on most days, short-duration thundery showers with frequent lightning are expected in the afternoon over parts of the island, which may extend into the evening on a few days.

MSS also said widespread thundery showers and gusty winds are expected between the pre-dawn hours and morning on a few days due to the convergence of low-level winds blowing from the south-west.

Meanwhile, warm conditions are expected on most days in the coming fortnight.

The daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 deg C and 34 deg C, while the daily maximum temperature could reach about 35 deg C on a few days, especially when there are few clouds in the sky.

MSS added that warm nights can be expected, with temperatures of up to 28 deg C on a few days, mostly over the southern and eastern coastal areas of the island as prevailing winds blowing from the east or south-east bring in warm and humid air from the seas.

The coming fortnight's weather is a continuation of weather patterns in April, where thundery showers fell in the afternoon over many parts of the island due to strong daytime heating of land areas, and the weather was generally warm.

Rainfall was especially heavy on April 17 due to the influence of Typhoon Surigae over the western Pacific Ocean, which triggered the development of a Sumatra squall over the Strait of Malacca that morning.

The rain was heaviest over the western and southern parts of the island, with several rainfall stations recording more than 100mm of rain in the afternoon of the same day, said MSS.

The daily total rainfall of 170.6mm recorded at Ulu Pandan that day was the highest rainfall recorded for April 2021.

It was also the record highest rainfall in a day for April since 1980, surpassing the previous record of 159.9mm set in 2007.

Many parts of Singapore also recorded rainfall that was well above average in April 2021.

The rainfall anomaly was highest in Mandai, at 110 per cent above average.

Despite the downpours, April was a warm month. The daily maximum temperature was above 34 deg C on most days, with 11 days recording temperatures of 35 deg C or more.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 36.3 deg C was recorded in Ang Mo Kio on April 2.