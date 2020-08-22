280 foreign workers' approval to resume work rescinded after they did not go for mandatory Covid-19 testing

SINGAPORE - Approval for about 280 foreign workers to resume work has been rescinded after they failed to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing despite multiple reminders to the firms to do so, while about 102,000 workers have yet to have their testing booked in.

In a joint statement on Saturday (Aug 22), the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Building and Construction Authority, Economic Development Board and Health Promotion Board said workers are required to undergo Rostered Routine Testing (RRT) for Covid-19 every 14 days to be allowed to work.

The bookings have to be made by the firms.

The testing requirement covers workers staying in dormitories and those working in the construction as well as marine and process sectors. Personnel who go into worksites are also required to be tested every two weeks.

The agencies warned that workers who have not undergone a swab test in the previous 14 days by Sept 5 this year will receive a Red AccessCode and may not be able to return to work.

About 16,000 employers - or 82 per cent - have logged onto the RRT system to schedule their workers for testing as of Saturday, up from about 15,000 - or 78 per cent - on Aug 18.

Employers can view the available locations - including the 18 regional screening centres and purpose-built dormitories islandwide - for the Covid-19 tests via the system.

Once workers have been scheduled for their first test, they will be automatically assigned new dates for future swabs.

The authorities said employers should also log into the swab registration system regularly to check if there are new workers whom they need to schedule appointments for.

New workers are continuously added to the system after their dormitories are cleared of the coronavirus, they added.