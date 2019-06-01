Apply for NDP tickets by tomorrow

Singaporeans and permanent residents who want tickets for this year's National Day Parade (NDP) have until tomorrow to submit their applications.

They can apply via the NDP website at www.ndp.org.sg or through AXS and SAM stations.

Applicants can apply for two, four or six tickets for either one of the previews held on the two Saturdays before National Day, or for the parade itself on Aug 9.

Successful applicants will be notified on June 24 via e-mail, and can collect their tickets from July 5 to 7 and July 12 to 14, between 10am and 9pm, at Raffles City Level 3 Atrium.

Each ticket admits one spectator to the parade, including children and infants.

Tickets will be allocated via an electronic ballot system developed by GovTech and audited by KPMG Services. Ballot results will be final. Jeanell Kiew