Applications suspended for most inbound students to NUS exchange programmes

SINGAPORE - Applications from most inbound students to exchange programmes at the National University of Singapore (NUS) have been suspended following tighter border control measures to curb the surge in Covid-19 cases here.

An exception has been made for a "handful of countries" such as those with which Singapore has set up unilateral border openings, said a NUS spokesman on Friday (May 21).

According to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority of Singapore SafeTravel website, only applicants from six regions including Australia, China and Brunei can still enter Singapore.

Since May 4, new entry approvals for all long-term pass holders, which includes student pass holders, have been reduced or halted until further notice in view of the resurgence in locally transmitted Covid-19 cases.

Those entering Singapore will have to comply with the prevailing stay home notice regime, added the NUS spokesman.

Meanwhile, all outbound student exchange programmes for the first semester of Academic Year 2021/22 will be suspended in line with advisories from the authorities to avoid non-essential travel.

Students had been given notice of this possibility on Feb 5, when the school said a decision on student exchange programmes would be made in early May.

"The safety and well-being of our students is of utmost priority to NUS," said the spokesman.

"For alternatives to in-person overseas exchange programmes, there is a suite of online summer programmes offered by NUS' partner universities, e-STEERs (Study Trips for Engagement and Enrichment) and virtual joint immersion programmes that NUS students can participate in," she added.