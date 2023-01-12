Applications from Jan 16 to Oct 31 for 2nd stage of public transport vouchers worth $30

SINGAPORE – Applications for the second stage of the voucher disbursement exercise to help lower- to lower-middle income households cope with the public transport fare increase will be from Jan 16 to Oct 31.

The Transport Ministry and the People’s Association said in a joint press statement on Thursday that households who meet the eligibility criteria but were not among those who received a voucher in the first stage can apply online at https://www.go.gov.sg/ptv from Jan 16, or in person at their local community centres.

Successful applicants will be notified via post.

To help households cope with the 2.9 per cent fare increase from December 2022, a total of 600,000 vouchers worth $30 have been made available to resident households with monthly household income per person of not more than $1,600.

A number of these 600,000 vouchers were already given out in the first stage of disbursement – which was for households who received a voucher during the 2021 Public Transport Voucher exercise and continued to meet the income eligibility criteria for the 2022 exercise. This first stage was completed in December 2022, with 240,000 households receiving notification letters about their vouchers by post.

Households who have received a notification letter can follow the instructions to redeem their voucher at any TransitLink kiosk, including Top-Up kiosks and Assisted Service kiosks, as well as TransitLink ticket offices or Concession Card Replacement Offices.

All vouchers must be redeemed by March 31, 2024. Residents may approach their local community clubs if they have any queries.