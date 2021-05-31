Applications for temporary Covid-19 recovery grant to begin on June 3

Eligible workers financially hit by the latest Covid-19 curbs can get a one-off payout of up to $700.
Eligible workers financially hit by the latest Covid-19 curbs can get a one-off payout of up to $700.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
  • Published
    33 min ago

SINGAPORE - Applications for the Covid-19 Recovery Grant (Temporary) (CRG-T) will begin on Thursday (June 3) and end a month later on July 2.

The grant, first announced last Friday, is meant to assist lower- to middle-income workers who have been financially impacted by the latest Covid-19 restrictions.

Eligible workers who have been placed on involuntary no-pay leave for at least a month from May 16 to June 30, or who have suffered an income loss of at least 50 per cent for at least a month over the same period, may apply for the CRG-T.

Those eligible will receive a one-off payout of up to $700.

CRG-T is a supplement to the existing Covid-19 Recovery Grant (CRG), which was launched on Jan 18 to support lower- to middle-income workers and self-employed people affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said at a press conference last Friday.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said the eligibility criteria for the CRG-T are similar to those of the CRG, with two key differences.

First, CRG-T applicants must have income loss of at least 50 per cent for one month or be placed on involuntary no-pay leave for at least a month between May 16 and June 30. This compares with an average income loss of at least 50 per cent or involuntary no-pay leave for at least three consecutive months for CRG applicants.

Second, CRG-T applicants do not have to show proof of job search or training, unlike CRG applicants.

MSF said individuals cannot receive both the CRG and CRG-T concurrently, as CRG-T is meant for those who are not receiving support in June 2021.

Likewise, individuals who are currently receiving support from other Covid-19 support schemes, such as the Covid-19 Driver Relief Fund, are not eligible for the CRG-T.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said: “The CRG-T adds to a suite of assistance schemes that the Government has introduced since last year, to support Singaporeans through the pandemic. 

“After one’s CRG-T assistance ends, CRG-T recipients could still qualify for CRG support if they continue to require help and meet the eligibility criteria.” 

Applications for CRG remain open until Dec 31. 

Under CRG-T, employees who are placed on involuntary no-pay leave for at least one month will receive a one-off payout of up to $700.

Employees who are facing salary loss of at least 50 per cent for at least one month and self-employed people facing net trade income loss of at least 50 per cent for at least one month - compared with their average monthly net trade income in 2019 or 2020 - will receive up to $500.

More details are available at this website.

The CRG-T application portal will open at 9am on Thursday and close at 11.59pm on July 2.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 