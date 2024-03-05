South-east Asia’s first Apple developer centre opens in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Apple on March 5 opened its first developer centre in South-east Asia in the Republic to better support the hundreds of thousands of developers in the region who create apps to work on its hardware.

The 20,000 sq ft facility at Fusionopolis in one-north is Apple’s fourth developer centre in the world, joining those in its global headquarters in Cupertino in the United States, Bengaluru in India, and Shanghai in China.

Apple will hold in-person sessions, labs, workshops and consultations designed for teams of all sizes and at all stages of app development. According to Apple, the hundreds of thousands of developers in South-east Asia are behind more than 90,000 apps available on its App Store.

At the Singapore centre, developers will also have access to global Apple staff to fine-tune their applications. Developers will also have access to the latest devices such as the Apple Vision Pro, an extended reality headset that is currently available for sale only in the US, to test their applications.

Extended reality technologies combine physical and digital environments to create an immersive experience. Extended reality is an umbrella term for immersive technologies such as virtual reality and mixed reality.

In the past, developers had to travel to Cupertino to get direct support and access to the latest Apple hardware.