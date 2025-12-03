Apple Tap to Pay now available on iPhones in Singapore

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Apple said that the new function comes in collaboration with payment platforms, app developers, and payment networks.

SINGAPORE – Apple has announced that Tap to Pay on iPhone is now available in Singapore, allowing merchants to use the iPhone as a contactless payment terminal.

In a statement on Dec 2 , Apple said that the new function comes in collaboration with payment platforms, app developers, and payment networks.

Businesses of any size will be able to accept quick payments from contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets using only their iPhone and a partner-enabled iOS app, it said.

“With Tap to Pay on iPhone, merchants can accept contactless payments through a supporting iOS app on an iPhone Xs or later running the latest iOS version,” it added.

Payment platforms Adyen, Fiuu, HitPay, Revolut, Stripe, and Zoho are the first to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone. Grab will join this line-up in early 2026 , Apple said.

The function also supports contactless credit and debit cards from American Express, JCB, Mastercard, UnionPay, and Visa.

Apple added that customers’ payment data is protected by the same technology as Apple Pay, and transactions made using Tap to Pay on iPhone are encrypted and processed using the secure element.