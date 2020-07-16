Apple store, Bugis+ among places visited by patients

Apple Orchard Road is among the new places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

Tekka Centre and Bugis+ are also new additions to the list of places visited by infectious patients.

Other places added are Tat Fong Paint at 492 Geylang Road, betting agency Cheng Chew Wah at 20 Frankel Terrace and All India Supermart at 41 Norris Road.

The ministry provides a list of locations and times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes, to get those who were at these places during those specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

MOH has said that close contacts would already have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

MOH also announced 249 new cases yesterday, including 15 new community cases - three work pass holders and 12 work permit holders. Although 16 cases in the community were reported yesterday afternoon, MOH said one case had been reclassified following contact tracing.

Five of the community cases were linked to previous cases or clusters. Of these, three cases had been identified as contacts of previously confirmed cases, and had been tested during their quarantine to determine their status, even though they were asymptomatic.

The other two linked cases were also asymptomatic and were tested as part of periodic screening of workers in the construction sector.

The remaining 10 community cases were unlinked as of yesterday. Of these, nine cases had been detected as a result of screening of workers in essential services who are living outside dormitories.

Epidemiological investigations are being done for the remaining unlinked case, who was swabbed under enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection when they first visit a doctor.

There were also five new imported cases. One is a Singaporean who returned from India on July 3. Another two cases are a work pass holder and a student pass holder.

Update on cases

New cases: 249 Imported: 5 (1 Singaporean, 1 work pass holder, 1 student's pass holder, 1 long-term visit pass holder, 1 short-term visit pass holder) In community: 15 (3 work pass holders, 12 work permit holders) In dormitories: 229 Active cases: 3,863 In hospitals: 159 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 3,704 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 14 Total discharged: 42,974 Discharged yesterday: 251 TOTAL CASES: 46,878

The fourth case, who returned from India, is a long-term visit pass holder whose spouse is a permanent resident.

All of them had been placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, and had been tested while serving their notices.

For the last imported case, dedicated transport arrangements were made to take the 30-year-old British man from Changi Airport to a vessel at Jurong Port upon arrival from the United States, where he had remained until he was placed in a government quarantine facility in Singapore. The man is on a short-term pass visit and was confirmed to be positive on Tuesday.

Migrant workers in dormitories made up the remaining 229 cases, taking Singapore's total to 46,878.

A dormitory at 11 Tuas Avenue 10 was also cleared, and now houses only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative. As a result, the cluster has now been closed, said MOH.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from 14 cases two weeks ago to 13 in the past week.

However, the number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has increased from the daily average of six cases to eight over the same period.

There were no patients in intensive care for the second day in a row yesterday.

Before Tuesday, the last time there were no patients in intensive care was on Feb 5, after which more people were admitted.

The number of patients in intensive care peaked at 32 on April 10, before coming down to one on July 7.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 14 who tested positive have died of other causes.