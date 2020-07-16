Apple Orchard Road store among new places visited by infectious coronavirus patients

SINGAPORE - Apple Orchard Road is among the new places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health on Wednesday (July 15).

Tekka Centre and Bugis+ were also newly added by MOH to a list of places visited by infectious patients.

Other places added were Tat Fong Paint at 492 Geylang Road, betting agency Cheng Chew Wah at 20 Frankel Terrace and All India Supermart at 41 Norris Road.

The ministry provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

MOH also announced 15 new coronavirus community cases on Wednesday, comprising three work pass holders and 12 work permit holders. Although 16 cases in the community were reported on Wednesday afternoon, MOH said one case has been re-classified following contact tracing.

Five of the community cases were linked to previous cases or clusters. Of these, three cases had been identified as contacts of previously confirmed cases, and had been tested during their quarantine to determine their status, even though they were asymptomatic.

The other two linked cases were also asymptomatic, and were swabbed as part of periodic screening of workers in the construction sector.

The remaining 10 community cases were unlinked. Of these, nine cases had been detected as a result of screening of workers in essential services who are living outside the dormitories.

Epidemiological investigations are being done for the remaining unlinked case, who was swabbed under enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection when they first visit a doctor.

There were also five new imported cases. One is a Singaporean who returned from India on July 3. Another two cases are a work pass holder and a student's pass holder.

The fourth case is a long-term visit pass holder whose spouse is a permanent resident. She returned from India. All of them had been placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their notices.

For the last imported case, dedicated transport arrangements were made to take him from Changi Airport to a vessel at Jurong Port upon arrival in Singapore from the United States, where he had remained until he was placed on quarantine at a government quarantine facility. The 30-year-old British man is on a short-term pass visit, and was confirmed positive on Tuesday.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 229 cases, taking Singapore's total to 46,878.

A dormitory at 11 Tuas Avenue 10 was also cleared, and now houses only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19 infection.

As a result, the cluster has now been closed, said MOH.

The average number of new daily cases in the community during a week has decreased from 14 cases two weeks ago to 13 in the past week.

However, the number of unlinked cases in the community during a week has increased from the daily average of six cases to eight over the same period.

There were no patients in intensive care for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

Before Tuesday, the last time there were no patients in intensive care was on Feb 5, after which more people began to be admitted.

The number of those in the intensive care unit peaked on April 10 at 32 before coming down to one on July 7.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 14 who tested positive have died of other causes.