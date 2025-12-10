Apple Fitness+ launches in Singapore on Dec 15 in largest expansion of service

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Fitness enthusiasts in Singapore can look forward to using Apple’s fitness and wellness service alongside their workouts from Dec 15 .

In an announcement on Dec 8, Apple said t he launch of Apple Fitness+ here is part of the service’s largest expansion since it began five years ago.

Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service that gives users access to trainer-guided workout videos. Sessions range from five to 45 minutes and are available on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

It is available at $9.98 per month or $79 per year , and can be shared with up to five other family members .

With the expansion, users in 49 countries and regions around the world can access the service’s 12 different workout types, which include yoga, pilates, kickboxing and meditation.

It will also be introducing K-pop as a new music genre which users can choose to accompany their workouts.

Other genres available include throwback hits, upbeat anthems and Latin grooves.

The service will also be made available in 27 other locations , including Hong Kong, Taiwan and India .