Appeal process under fake news law will be simple, fast: Shanmugam

It could take as short a time as nine days for the High Court to hear a case after an individual challenges a minister's decision under the proposed fake news law.

In addition, no court fees will be charged for the first three days.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam disclosed these details yesterday as he gave an overview of the process of appeal under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Bill.

In the face of criticism that it could be too onerous for individuals to seek redress, he spoke about how it would be made "fast" and "simple", with costs "kept very low".

Under the Bill, a minister can order an individual to remove content that is deemed false or run a correction alongside it, among other things.

An individual who does not agree will first have to comply, and can then appeal against the order.

Besides making the appeal process fast, the process will also be made simpler, with standard forms used for filing the application to the minister and filing the appeal in court. The forms must be sent to designated e-mail addresses, which will be provided under the law. Mr Shanmugam said this will allow people to present their own arguments instead of hiring lawyers.

To do so, he will have to first apply to the minister to cancel the order, and if this is unsuccessful, file an appeal in court.

Critics have said this could allow ministers to delay the appeals process indefinitely.

Mr Shanmugam set out the timelines of the various stages, including the number of working days each party can take to respond.

He said the practice of having ministers decide on applications by aggrieved persons as a first step is consistent with the "usual position of exhausting administrative remedies before resorting to a judicial remedy".

A minister must decide within two days of receiving an application, after which an individual has up to 14 days to file his appeal in court.

The court documents must then be served on the minister no later than the next day, and he will have up to three days to file his reply in court. The High Court will have to hear the case no later than six days after receiving the appeal application.

Sketching out the process yesterday, Mr Shanmugam said the court will continue to have a general discretion to extend timelines, for instance, when an aggrieved person needs more time. He added that the time it takes to decide on a case is a matter for the courts.

Besides making the appeal process fast, the process will also be made simpler, with standard forms used for filing the application to the minister and filing the appeal in court. The forms must be sent to designated e-mail addresses, which will be provided under the law.

Mr Shanmugam said this will allow people to present their own arguments instead of hiring lawyers.

Critics had raised concerns that going to court would be a costly affair. Mr Shanmugam reiterated that costs would be kept "very low", with no court fees for three days of a hearing, although further days will be charged at the usual rate.

But the courts will have the power to waive fees, he added, while warning that people should not abuse the process.

Details of the process will be spelt out in the subsidiary legislation of the law, which is where procedural and administrative details are set out. Typically, laws passed do not come into effect until after the subsidiary legislation is in place.

Do these scenarios fall under fake news law? Minister clears the air

1 A law professor states that the death penalty in Singapore does not deter crime, as shown by several studies.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam: These studies present real data. This is a conclusion drawn from certain studies. It is a statement of opinion, and not covered by the Bill. But if it refers to a non-existent study, or non-existent data, then that is a false statement of fact.

2 A states that the Government is showing "double standards" by having two different permit regimes to govern public activist events on political issues on the one hand, and a public meet-up by an influencer on the other.

Shanmugam: Two different permit regimes do apply to the two different kinds of events. A's statement is an opinion, and is not covered by the Bill.

However, if A says or implies that the same permit rules govern both kinds of events, and double standards were applied for the granting of permits, essentially suggesting bias based on the point that the same legislation applies to both, that is a false statement of fact. It can be covered by the Bill.

The remedy: A clarification containing a statement that the article contains inaccuracies and giving a link to the classification for the true facts. People can read both and decide for themselves.

3 An economist states that the home-ownership rate in Singapore is only 9 per cent and explains that the definition of home ownership used excludes any lease, regardless of whether the lease is for nine years or 99 years. This is a conclusion based on a certain methodology which is set out.

Shanmugam: This is not covered by the Bill. The Government can, of course, disagree with that view. If, however, the economist says that the number of persons that own freehold property in Singapore is X, when it is actually Y, then that is a false statement of fact.

4 B publishes an online article stating that the social welfare system in Singapore has gaps. This conclusion is drawn from interviews with government officials and social workers.

Shanmugam: The Government can disagree with the conclusion. This does not come under the Bill.

If, however, B's article says that welfare assistance had been denied to a needy elderly person, when assistance had in fact been given, that is a false statement of fact.

If public interest is affected, it can come under this Bill.

This is a situation where the original article can carry a clarification. In these cases, if the author believed in what he or she was saying, there can be no criminality.