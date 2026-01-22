Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Police are appealing for information on Mr Koh Yong Sheng's whereabouts.

SINGAPORE – The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 40-year-old Koh Yong Sheng.

He was last seen in the vicinity of Block 718 Bedok Road on Jan 19 at about 8am, said the police in a statement on Jan 22.