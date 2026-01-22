Straitstimes.com header logo

Appeal for information on missing 40-year-old man last seen in Bedok

Police are appealing for information on Mr Koh Yong Sheng's whereabouts.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Laura Chia

SINGAPORE – The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 40-year-old Koh Yong Sheng.

He was last seen in the vicinity of Block 718 Bedok Road on Jan 19 at about 8am, said the police in a statement on Jan 22.

Anyone with information on Mr Koh can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at

www.police.gov.sg/i-witness



All information will be kept confidential, they said.

