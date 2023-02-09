‘Any time the button is pressed, we will stand up again’: DPM Wong as Covid-19 MTF stands down

SINGAPORE – The multi-ministry task force, or MTF, handling the Covid-19 pandemic in Singapore will stand down next Monday, with the Ministry of Health taking over to manage the coronavirus like any other endemic disease.

This comes as the task force announced on Thursday that all Covid-19 restrictions would be lifted from next Monday, in line with Singapore lowering its disease outbreak response level from yellow to green more than three years after the first coronavirus case was detected here.

The Covid-19 task force – co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong – was set up in January 2020 to coordinate and helm the Government’s crisis response.

Mr Wong said that while the task force is standing down, the Government will continue to maintain a high level of alertness and preparedness.

“So we are operationally ready, to use the words of the SAF (Singapore Armed Forces). Any time the button is pressed, we will stand up again, because our framework, our structure continues to be in place across all the measures, and even for our crisis management processes.”

The task force will be reactivated, along with the necessary community and border measures and responses, if there is a need for it, he added.

He noted that the current new normal is not static, as the virus will continue to evolve and new infection waves will come from time to time.

But unless it is a very dangerous and virulent variant, the Government will manage these waves with an appropriate level of measures that will allow everyone to continue to live their lives normally, he said.

If a new and dangerous variant emerges, or healthcare capacity becomes strained, Singapore may then have to revise its Disease Outbreak Response System Condition, or Dorscon, Mr Wong said.

“We hope this will not happen. But we have to be mentally prepared for such an eventuality. And if so, we seek everyone’s support to rally together as we have done over the last three years,” he said.