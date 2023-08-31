Anytime Fitness gym in Bugis says sorry for wrongly charging member $60 ‘tailgating fee’

SINGAPORE - The management of the Anytime Fitness gym in Bugis has publicly apologised to a member who was wrongly charged a $60 tailgating fee.

The member, who was referred to as Alan by the gym’s staff, shared his account of the incident in a TikTok video on Wednesday, which has since amassed over 750,000 views.

The video, which comprises a chain of text messages between the gym staff and Alan, begins with the staff informing him that he was seen leaving the gym door open on Monday night, resulting in an unknown woman entering the gym without tapping her key fob.

Despite acknowledging that it might have been an accident, the staff told Alan that they would be charging him a $60 tailgating fee if he could not verify that the unknown woman is a member of the gym.

He was given seven days to pay up or be banned from Anytime Fitness Bugis and all its sister outlets.

Alan replied that he was not aware that someone had followed him into the gym and the consequence was “very unfair”.

Disputing the fee, he pointed out that the gym has closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, and said: “(If) you can’t identify her, then how am I to identify her?”

He also asked if he was supposed to push the woman out and close the door before asking her to enter with her key fob.

Undeterred, the staff said it was Alan’s “sole responsibility” to ensure the door was closed behind him, and that they had explained this policy to members during registration as part of the membership’s terms and conditions.

Alan later went to Anytime Fitness to appeal against the fee and review the CCTV footage. But he could not identify the woman and ended up paying the $60.

He said he had signed up for the gym membership in February and would not continue with the Bugis branch of the 24-hour gym franchise after it expires.

In an apology posted on its Instagram page on Wednesday evening, the management of Anytime Fitness Bugis said “the interpretation of the incident was erroneous” and admitted that the actions taken by its staff were a mistake.