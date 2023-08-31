Anytime Fitness gym in Bugis says sorry for wrongly charging member $60 ‘tailgating fee’

Alan reviewed the CCTV footage but could not identify the woman and ended up paying a $60 fee. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ALANESS/TIKTOK
Christie Chiu
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - The management of the Anytime Fitness gym in Bugis has publicly apologised to a member who was wrongly charged a $60 tailgating fee.

The member, who was referred to as Alan by the gym’s staff, shared his account of the incident in a TikTok video on Wednesday, which has since amassed over 750,000 views.

The video, which comprises a chain of text messages between the gym staff and Alan, begins with the staff informing him that he was seen leaving the gym door open on Monday night, resulting in an unknown woman entering the gym without tapping her key fob.

Despite acknowledging that it might have been an accident, the staff told Alan that they would be charging him a $60 tailgating fee if he could not verify that the unknown woman is a member of the gym.

He was given seven days to pay up or be banned from Anytime Fitness Bugis and all its sister outlets.

Alan replied that he was not aware that someone had followed him into the gym and the consequence was “very unfair”.

Disputing the fee, he pointed out that the gym has closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, and said: “(If) you can’t identify her, then how am I to identify her?”

He also asked if he was supposed to push the woman out and close the door before asking her to enter with her key fob.

Undeterred, the staff said it was Alan’s “sole responsibility” to ensure the door was closed behind him, and that they had explained this policy to members during registration as part of the membership’s terms and conditions.

Alan later went to Anytime Fitness to appeal against the fee and review the CCTV footage. But he could not identify the woman and ended up paying the $60.

He said he had signed up for the gym membership in February and would not continue with the Bugis branch of the 24-hour gym franchise after it expires.

In an apology posted on its Instagram page on Wednesday evening, the management of Anytime Fitness Bugis said “the interpretation of the incident was erroneous” and admitted that the actions taken by its staff were a mistake.

More On This Topic
China gym punished for smearing country’s image with ‘zombie’ dance at South Korea taekwondo meet
Police reports lodged against fitness studios that allegedly closed down overnight

It said: “Members in good standing should not be penalised for a lapse in our security systems.”

“Proper reparations” will be made to Alan, it added.

When contacted by The Straits Times on Wednesday and Thursday, a staff member of Anytime Fitness Bugis said it would not be commenting further on the incident.

In a separate TikTok video posted on Wednesday, Alan reviewed the terms and conditions of his membership policy.

@user4422076196203

Follwong up on the tailgating fine i received from AF Bugis yesterday. I found my terms and conditions that I signed and discovered very disturbing trends. I wish to clarify i am not shaming the company but as a consumer i felt unjustly penalised for one and two the penalty can be changed on a whim wo informing us is definitely ridiculous. I even oleaded for leniency and said i rmb it was 30 but the staff insisted the price had always been 60 @Mothership @MustShareNews @The Blue Cats by Goody Feed @Wake Up Singapore

♬ original sound - alaness - alaness

One of the terms stated that members must not allow others to use their key fob and should alert the gym immediately if it has been lost or stolen.

Should members violate this policy, they could be charged a $30 guest fee and have their membership suspended, or both. Their membership could also be cancelled and subject to a cancellation fee.

Alan wondered if that rule applied to his situation, as he did not allow the woman to enter using his key fob. There was no mention of tailgating in the terms and conditions.

However, he highlighted another term that stated that Anytime Fitness maintains the right to modify its policies without warning and that all members have to comply.

Speaking to his TikTok audience, Alan said: “I’ll just let you guys think about it, but for me, I definitely feel that this is very fishy.”

More On This Topic
Level up your workout as artificial intelligence makes its way into gyms and apps
Exciting exercise: From brain-and-body workouts to gamified HIIT to vertical climbing

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top