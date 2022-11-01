Any US-China war over Taiwan would be about maritime control over Asia: Wang Gungwu

SINGAPORE – The only reason for a potential war between China and the United States is over Taiwan – and much of it has to do with maintaining naval supremacy, according to eminent historian Wang Gungwu.

The US is a global superpower at sea, and would consider it “unacceptable” if China challenges it in that domain, Professor Wang said on Tuesday.

But, while the US would not normally consider China a maritime threat – which is also why Prof Wang believes the two sides would not go to war over the South China Sea or the East China Sea – Taiwan is in a unique spot.

“To the Americans, Taiwan is a crucial link in the maritime control over the whole of Asia, and for that reason they cannot let Taiwan go,” he said. “This is why… we have reason to fear that something could happen.”

Prof Wang added: “What the Americans could do is to continue to make Taiwan… more and more attached and dependent on the United States so that the Chinese can never take Taiwan. If that is the goal, then we are in for very tense years and decades ahead.”

He was speaking at the one-day Asia Future Summit at Raffles City Convention Centre, organised by The Straits Times.

Prof Wang was part of a four-person panel – moderated by ST associate editor Ravi Velloor – that discussed Asia’s geopolitical headwinds and whether the region could see war.

Beijing views Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, and has repeatedly said that it does not rule out force to do so if necessary. Taiwan, however, rejects China’s sovereignty claims and has, under President Tsai Ing-wen, increasingly fostered closer relations with Washington, galling Beijing.

But the Taiwan issue is just one factor in the heightened tensions between China and the US, said former Singapore ambassador to the US Chan Heng Chee. Things between the two are in “such a bad place” that the strife seems unlikely to bottom out.

Professor Chan said this situation can be traced back to 2015, when the US first began to view China as a “peer rival”.

“The US came to the realisation that China had amassed critical power – in the economy, in the military, in technology and soft power, as well as diplomatic clout,” she said. The two powers have been locked in a fight for dominance since, added Prof Chan.

“The predominant power has the ability to define the rules of the road in the international system and set the example for other economies.”

Dr Henry Wang Huiyao, president of the Centre for China and Globalisation and a former Chinese government adviser, noted how China’s quick rise on the world stage had taken many by surprise.

“(China) has a different system of governance… and that takes time getting used to,” he said, adding: “I think Asia now can be a more prominent geopolitical force and balance in power.”