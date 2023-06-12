Anxiety, depression could be costing Singapore’s GDP almost $16b a year

SINGAPORE - After an emotional breakdown in front of her boss, Ms Debra Low knew she had hit a breaking point.

The sudden outburst in 2016 followed months of her struggling with her workload as a social media and community manager for a telco. Stress, a heavy workload and disrupted sleep would trigger her mental state, making her careless, tired and disengaged while at the office.

Following that episode, she consulted a psychologist, and was officially diagnosed with moderate anxiety and depression.

The 33-year-old, who eventually left that job, said: “I was underperforming and felt like my mind was in a fog at times. I felt I was a burden to the team and a deadweight.

“I didn’t express my difficulties to the team, but I was struggling,” said Ms Low, who is now a freelance social media marketer and also teaches art.

Anxiety and depression could cost the workplace



Ms Low is not alone in dealing with anxiety and depression – and grappling with these issues at work.

Various studies in Singapore and globally point to a rise in the number of people dealing with these conditions, which were exacerbated by the pandemic.

A recent study conducted by Duke-NUS Medical School and the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) has suggested that people with anxiety and depression symptoms here could be costing Singapore nearly $16 billion a year, or about 2.9 per cent of the nation’s gross domestic product.

This is a result of absenteeism, reduced productivity and the use of healthcare resources.

The researchers said this is the first study after the pandemic that estimates the prevalence of and quantifies the financial cost of depression and anxiety symptoms among Singaporean adults.

Published in the open access, peer-reviewed journal BMC Psychiatry, the study surveyed 5,725 Singaporeans above 21 years old between April and June 2022.

From this pool, 350 respondents screened positive for depression or anxiety symptoms, and were asked about healthcare utilisation, days missed from work, and productivity due to these symptoms.

The results showed that direct annual healthcare costs averaged about $1,050 for those who had anxiety and depression symptoms. From the study’s results, over the past year, 13 per cent visited the emergency department at least once, while 9 per cent had at least one hospital admission.