Antigen rapid test to be done together with PCR for faster detection

The antigen rapid test (ART) will be used for those who have acute respiratory infection symptoms, on top of the current polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

This will allow swifter detection of cases, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said at a virtual multi-ministry task force media conference yesterday. Mr Gan, who co-chairs the task force, takes over the trade and industry portfolio from today.

ART will be used for all who present themselves with acute respiratory infection symptoms at Swab and Send Home (Sash) Public Health Preparedness Clinics, polyclinics, emergency departments and regional swab centres.

ART will be done together with the PCR test that all such patients already take. Both tests will be funded by the Government for all those with such symptoms.

Singapore has relied on the PCR test as the gold standard for Covid-19 testing, but it has limitations, such as needing a longer time to produce results, Mr Gan said.

ART can produce results in about 30 minutes and can be done on-site. With PCR, the swabs have to be transported to laboratories, which adds to the wait of up to 48 hours for results.

Given that ART has a quicker turnaround time, using ART ahead of the PCR test will allow the Ministry of Health (MOH) to start contact tracing and ring-fencing at an earlier stage, said Mr Gan.

Individuals who are tested using ART will also have to take a PCR test to confirm their Covid-19 status. This is to rule out any false positives and negatives due to the lower sensitivity of ART.

"With ARTs, we can start the contact tracing, ring-fencing... it gives us a head start. But that is premised on the fact that those with symptoms will come forward early," Mr Gan said.

"If the patients only present (themselves) one or two days later, that negates the efforts of shortening the testing period... If the result is negative, you get peace of mind; if it is positive, we give you treatment as soon as possible and start contact tracing and ring-fencing to protect your loved ones."

MOH's director of medical services Kenneth Mak added that the ministry is working with labs to expand testing capacity.

"They (labs) have some reserve capacity, and we are working with them to ensure they have it available in case we need to ramp up testing," Associate Professor Mak said.

"We are also expanding quarantine facilities to accommodate future demand."