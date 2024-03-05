Anti-Israel posters put up in NTU campus without approval taken down, police investigating

In comments online, netizens said the posters were first put up in the toilets during the NTU Open House on March 2. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Elaine Lee
Updated
Mar 05, 2024, 05:29 PM
Published
Mar 05, 2024, 05:18 PM

SINGAPORE - Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has taken down anti-Israel posters that emerged on campus, which it says were put up without approval.

In response to queries, an NTU spokesman said on March 5 that the school did not give approval for the posters and all of them have been removed by campus security. “A police report has also been made,” the spokesman added.

Photos of the posters first appeared online on March 2, and suggested that paying university fees was akin to supporting Israel in the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The posters also linked NTU with Israeli universities and businesses believed to have ties with Israel.

On social media platforms like Instagram and Reddit, images of the poster have attracted more than 9,000 “likes” and at least 750 comments, so far.

In comments online, netizens said the posters were first put up in the toilets during the NTU Open House on March 2.

Responding to queries, the police said a report was lodged and investigations are under way.

