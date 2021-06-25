Anti-drug campaign by CNB, Muis supported by all S'pore mosques this year

SINGAPORE - All mosques here will be supporting an anti-drug campaign this year, with a specially crafted sermon encouraging the community to play an active role in the fight against drug abuse.

The Dadah Itu Haram campaign was unveiled by Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam and Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim at the Al-Ansar Mosque in Bedok on Friday (June 25).

They were joined by Mr Esa Masood, chief executive of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), and Ustaz Dr Mohammad Hannan Hassan, the deputy Mufti.

The annual anti-drug campaign is in conjunction with the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26, and is a collaboration between the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and Muis.

The campaign, which was first launched in 2017, was supported by 15 mosques last year, but is supported by all 71 mosques in Singapore this year.

During Friday Prayers, a specially crafted sermon by the Office of the Mufti emphasised the importance of community support for drug offenders and their families, and the need for the community to play an active role in the fight against drug abuse.

"As one community, we play an important role together in helping and providing the required support to those who have fallen into the trap of drug abuse in order to overcome their addiction," read the sermon.

"The harmful impact of drug abuse is undeniable. It does not only harm individuals, but also cause family institutions to be affected and hopes to be destroyed. The future of their children will also be neglected."

As part of the initiative, banners reminding the community of the fight against drugs will be displayed at the mosques.

Speaking to the media at the unveiling, Mr Shanmugam thanked Muis for their support over the years.

"Today's launch reaffirms the close working relationship, the commitment with Muis and mosques, to raise anti-drug awareness in the community," he said.

"The support for this from mosques is important because they are a key focal point, touch point, for many in the community, and we will continue to work with all our community partners including the mosques, send out the message, and strengthen support for offenders."