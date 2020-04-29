Anti-dandruff shampoo recalled after tests find concentration of preservatives to be 3 times over legal limit

SINGAPORE - An anti-dandruff shampoo has been found to contain preservatives of a concentration more than three times the legal limit, leading to its recall by the authorities.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) said on Wednesday (April 29) that it alerted the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) to EverFresh Anti-dandruff Shampoo 500ml earlier in the year.

The HSA has since ordered the product to be recalled and for its sale to cease on March 6.

Consumers who bought or are using the shampoo are also advised to stop using it and to throw it away immediately, said Case.

The consumer watchdog had earlier commissioned a test on 25 shampoos sold in Singapore as part of its efforts to protect consumers, and found EverFresh Anti-dandruff Shampoo 500ml to contain an illegally high concentration of methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, both used regularly in personal care products to stop bacterial growth.

According to a study conducted by the Hong Kong Consumer Council in 2017, both ingredients can cause skin irritation and allergic skin reactions after prolonged exposure.