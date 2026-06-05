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Francis Tan Thuan Heng was arrested in the Malaysian state of Perlis on March 10 and handed over to the Singapore Police Force on June 5.

SINGAPORE – Another Singaporean man has been arrested in Malaysia for his alleged connection to a Cambodia-based scam ring targeting Singaporeans.

Francis Tan Thuan Heng, 32 , was among the 34 initial suspects sought by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for investigations into the organised criminal group, SPF said in a statement on June 5.

The group is believed to be involved in government official impersonation scams targeting victims here, and linked to at least 535 reported scam cases involving losses of about $53 million.

Tan was arrested in the Malaysian state of Perlis by the authorities there on March 10, and handed over to the SPF by the Royal Malaysia Police on June 5.

He will be charged in court on June 6 with one count of facilitating the commission of a serious offence to support the illegal purpose of a locally linked organised crime group.

The offence carries a jail term of up to five years, a fine of up to $100,000, or both.

Tan’s arrest brings the total number arrested to six.

Of the 34 initial suspects wanted by the police, 27 are Singaporeans and seven are Malaysians.

Following further investigations, two more suspects were identified.

A total of 30 suspects – 24 Singaporeans and six Malaysians – remain at large, SPF said.

The alleged masterminds of the gang are a trio comprising two Singaporean brothers and their cousin.

The gang operated from a scam compound in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh, which was raided during a joint operation by SPF and the Cambodian National Police on Sept 9, 2025.

As part of ongoing investigations, SPF had also earlier issued prohibition of disposal orders and seized assets linked to the group.

It also published additional Interpol red notices on March 25 against two other Singaporean men believed to be members of the syndicate.

The men – Jonathan Boneta, 27, and Lee Ding Hao, 33 – are currently at large outside of Singapore.

Jonathan Boneta (left) and Lee Ding Hao are currently at large outside of Singapore. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

“The SPF will continue to work closely with its foreign law enforcement partners and spare no effort to apprehend those committing scams against victims in Singapore,” it said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of suspected criminals can contact the police at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness, or call its hotline on 1800-255-0000, or +65-6255-0000 for overseas callers.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.