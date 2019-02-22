Another recall for peanut puffs sold under different brand but made by same Malaysian company

SINGAPORE - Peanut puffs bearing the Singlong brand have been recalled after a metal fragment was found in the product - the second such recall in two months.

The same manufacturer was also behind the recall of the Da Ji Da Li brand peanut puffs last month. Similarly, a piece of metal had been found in the snack.

In the latest incident, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) also suspended all product imports from the Malaysian manufacturer as a precautionary measure.

"Following investigation, AVA established that the fragmented metal piece came from a machine used for making the peanut puffs at the factory," the authority said in a statement on Friday evening (Feb 22).

The Singlong peanut puffs, which weigh 350g, are made in Malaysia, and belong to the batch that expires on Dec 30 this year. The expiry date can be found on the cover of the container.

Related Story Metal object found in CNY peanut snack sold at Giant in Ang Mo Kio

Those who have bought peanut puffs, or kok zai, from the affected batch are advised not to eat them. Consumers may contact the importer, Sing Long Foodstuff Trading, at 6284 5254 for enquiries or to exchange the product.