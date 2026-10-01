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Another one bites the crust: Tokyo Neapolitan pizzeria Pizza Studio Tamaki to close on Oct 31

The Japanese pizzeria, founded by chef Tsubasa Tamaki, opened its outlet in Tanjong Pagar in June 2025.

SINGAPORE – Pizza Studio Tamaki (PST) will shutter its one and only outlet in Singapore on Oct 31, leaving fans just a month to visit the Tokyo Neapolitan pizzeria for its popular smoky wood-fired pies.

In an Instagram post on Sept 30, the pizzeria said: “After an unforgettable journey, PST Singapore will be taking a little bow for now. This may be goodbye for now.”

The surprise announcement comes just about 16 months after it opened in Tanjong Pagar in 2025.

The Japanese pizzeria was founded by chef Tsubasa Tamaki, and serves Tokyo Neapolitan-style pizza. With dough made from a blend of Japanese and American flour that is fermented for 30 hours, their pizzas are said to have light and chewy crusts with a puffy rim and thin centre.

The brand has three restaurants in Japan: two in Tokyo – in Roppongi and Higashiazabu – and one in Okinawa. In January 2025, PST opened its first overseas outpost in Bangkok.

Fans of the pizzeria lamented the Singapore outpost’s closure on social media.

“Che disastro (What a disaster)... I just fell in love in July; we were there twice in consecutive days... maybe u guys plan to relocate,” said one commenter on Instagram.

The news comes amid a spate of food and beverage (F&B) business closures in Singapore.

According to data from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, 2,101 F&B businesses ceased operations in the first seven months of 2026 – a 25.1% jump compared with the same period in 2025. In the same period, 2,954 new F&B businesses were registered.

The Straits Times has contacted PST for more information.