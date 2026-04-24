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The victim was told by scammers posing as Monetary Authority of Singapore officials that she was being probed for money laundering.

SINGAPORE – A 34-year-old Malaysian man was arrested on April 24 for his suspected involvement in a scam, the 17th person from the country to be nabbed in Singapore since March for helping such syndicates .

The police said in a statement late on April 24 that they see an increasing trend of Malaysian s travelling to Singapore to help scam groups to collect cash and valuables from victims.

In the latest case, t he police said they received a report on April 14 from a victim who answered a call from an unknown person claiming to be from the telco M1.

The caller told the victim that she was enrolled in an M1 mobile line contract plan, and would be charged for a two-year subscription.

When the victim denied having signed up for the plan, her call was transferred to two scammers posing as Monetary Authority of Singapore officials.

They created a sense of urgency and fear in the victim by falsely claiming that she was being probed for money laundering.

The fake officials then told the victim to hand over $21,000 in cash for investigation later that day, police said. She made a police report after she realised she had been scammed.

The man is slated to be charged on April 25 with assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct. If found guilty, he faces a maximum jail term of 10 years, a fine not exceeding $500,000, or both.

The police urged the public to never transfer cash, jewellery and other valuables to any unknown people, or those whose identity they have not verified. Cash and valuables should also not be left at a location to facilitate subsequent collection, police said.