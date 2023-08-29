Second Kinderland pre-school teacher arrested for allegedly hitting child, this time in Choa Chu Kang

SINGAPORE - A 48-year-old pre-school teacher in Choa Chu Kang was arrested on Tuesday after a report was made about a video circulating online in which she is seen allegedly hitting a young boy.

The woman is being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt against someone who is under 14.

The 19-second video clip has been widely circulated on social media. It is believed to be filmed at a Kinderland pre-school in Sunshine Place in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3.

In the clip, a lady in a blue top can be seen surrounded by several children, including a boy holding a water bottle. As the boy drinks from the bottle, the woman raises both hands and pushes him on the head in a rough manner.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Chua Chu Kang GRC MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim said: “Some parents reached out to me personally and although they can’t tell if their children are affected or were involved, they were worried about their children.

“Some as young as 2.5 years. One parent’s child is in the same class as the one in the video. We will be seeking updates from the investigating authorities.”

He added that in the meantime, parents may want to seek a transfer or interim help.

He said: “We will see how best to connect to our network of local anchor operators and private operators here in Keat Hong and the larger Choa Chu Kang area.”

This incident comes a day after another pre-school teacher was arrested for alleged child abuse. The teacher, who was teaching at Kinderland in Woodlands, was caught in videos physically and verbally abusing children at the pre-school.

The videos, which were widely circulated on social media, sparked public outcry, leading to her arrest. Investigations by the police and Early Childhood Development Agency are under way.

Kinderland, in a statement late on Tuesday, said it has received six requests for the withdrawal of children from the two centres, at which a total of 200 children are enrolled.

The statement said Kinderland will step up measures to address the welfare of students and teachers. This will include expanding the installation of CCTVs in all classrooms and children activity areas at both the centres.

It said: “While isolated and rare incidents do happen, Kinderland has taken, and will continue to take, a proactive stance in addressing issues that arise and will continue to uphold a zero-tolerance policy of no abuse to anyone, child or adult.”