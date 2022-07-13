Another 8km of cycling paths in Tampines, cycling bridge to Pasir Ris by 2026

SINGAPORE - Tampines cyclists can look forward to another 8km of cycling paths under a new project that increases the length of cycling paths in the town to 30km by 2026.

The Land Transport Authority on Wednesday (July 13) called for a tender for the expansion of Tampines’ cycling paths, which will better connect places like Tampines Avenue 2 and 7 to hubs such as Tampines East MRT station and Tampines Mall.

The tender also includes an overhead cycling bridge to Pasir Ris and a cycling underpass to neighbouring Simei, facilities that will make the connections easier for cyclists, who currently have to push their bicycles over pedestrian bridges.

The project enhances the connectivity of a town that already boasts one of the most comprehensive and longest cycling networks in Singapore and which had been earmarked as the nation's second walking and cycling town in 2017, after Ang Mo Kio.

Currently, the town has 17km of cycling paths, 4km of which were launched in January this year connecting residents in Tampines Avenue 1, Tampines Avenue 4, Tampines Avenue 5 and Tampines Avenue 8.

Another 5km of cycling paths are currently being built and set to be finished in 2024, mostly centred around the central areas of Tampines Avenue 5, Tampines Street 12 and Tampines Street 21.

Mr Vareck Ng, a regular bicycle user in Tampines, said he started cycling in 2019 as the cycling paths are a great time saver, sometimes allowing him to get to places faster than if he used public transport.

He said the underpass to Simei should shave a few minutes off his trip as it allows him to get to his destination without having to get off his bike, which he does now when crossing a pedestrian bridge over the Pan-Island Expressway.

“Because of the way the town is laid out, the areas where the cycling paths are are sometimes exclusive to bike users, which makes them safe and comfortable,” said the 20-year-old, who will enlist in national service in a few months.

He said he hoped the authorities will continue to improve the infrastructure in the area, taking cues from other cycling-friendly places in other countries.

In the Netherlands and Australia, for example, speeds of motor traffic are kept in the 20kmh to 30kmh range on shared paths.