Another 5,300 cord blood units at Cordlife deemed non-viable, more tests needed for 5 other tanks

SINGAPORE - An estimated additional 5,300 cord blood units from a tank and a dry shipper at Cordlife are unlikely to be suitable for stem cell transplant purposes and have been deemed non-viable, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in an update on April 8.

More tests need to be done for cord blood units (CBUs) in five other tanks to achieve more statistically significant results, the ministry added.

Cordlife expects to take a year for tests for the five tanks to be completed due to its complexity, said an MOH spokesman.

Processes at cord blood banking company Cordlife have come under the spotlight after the health authorities revealed on Nov 30, 2023, that cryopreserved CBUs in seven of its 22 storage tanks were exposed to suboptimal storage temperatures.

It was previously announced that around 2,200 CBUs in one of the affected tanks, called Tank A, were damaged and rendered unsuitable for stem cell transplants.

This update comes after a third-party laboratory conducted tests on cord blood samples to establish the viability of 19,700 CBUs in six cryogenic tanks and a dry shipper. MOH had previously said that test results will be released by end-March.

In the media statement, MOH said the definitive way to conclude the viability of the CBUs is to individually test all the CBUs in these affected tanks.

“However, this is not practical as it would take many years, even decades, to complete all the tests. Instead, Cordlife conducted sample testing through a third-party laboratory. This will provide a preliminary, but meaningful, indication if the warming events had impacted the cord blood units stored in these tanks,” said the spokesman.

In a bourse filing at 6.37pm after the release of the MOH statement, Cordlife gave more details on how the tests were conducted.

The company said that six donated CBUs were selected from each tank for testing to ensure adequate coverage of temperature variations across the tank. If more than one CBU failed the first round of testing, another six donated samples were selected from the same tank for additional testing.

MOH said the study results and root cause analysis indicated that the CBUs stored in Tank B and the dry shipper were at high risk of being adversely affected.

Cordlife called Tank B and the dry shipper “high-risk tanks”, and said the first batch of testing from such tanks did not yield conclusive results, and additional donated CBUs were tested.

Eight out of 12 samples from Tank B and five out of 12 samples from the dry shipper had failed the tests, said MOH.

Based on the detailed analyses carried out, Tank B and the dry shipper recorded the highest temperature excursions of -11.6 deg C and -132.6 deg C, respectively, Cordlife said.

“The root cause analysis indicated that there was insufficient liquid nitrogen maintained in Tank B, which had not been rectified due to failure of Cordlife’s staff to act on and escalate the anomalies. The dry shipper had also not been adequately monitored,” said the MOH spokesman, adding that as a result, the CBUs are deemed unsuitable for stem cell transplants.

The remaining five tanks (Tanks C to G), which store about 14,000 CBUs, have been assessed through the investigations to be at low risk of being adversely affected by the temperature warming events.

Cordlife called these tanks “low-risk tanks”.

All 30 samples from across these tanks have passed the viability and potency tests conducted by an independent third-party laboratory.

The root cause analysis indicated that the temperature warming events in four (Tanks D to G) out of five tanks were likely due to misplaced temperature probes during scheduled maintenance, or incorrect mapping of the temperature probe to the tank.

For the fifth tank (Tank C), the duration of exposure to the highest temperature of minus 144.7 deg C might not have caused damage to the CBUs.

Cordlife said the tank went above the -150 deg C threshold for five hours, and a detailed analysis established that the temperature excursion was caused by a delay in replenishing liquid nitrogen.

“MOH’s experts have recommended that Cordlife test a larger number of cord blood units in these five tanks to achieve more statistically significant results (at 99 per cent confidence level). Cordlife has since agreed to test over 200 additional samples across these five tanks and will review the outcome of the test results in consultation with our experts,” said its spokesman.