Another $2m pledged, making it record $10m in Gaza fund-raiser by S’pore charity

SINGAPORE - Another $2 million has been raised during the month of Ramadan, taking the total amount in providing aid, relief and shelter for families and children affected by the ongoing crisis in Gaza to a record $10 million.

Of this $2 million raised, about $400,000 was collected from the donation boxes at the 70 mosques in Singapore.

The $10 million collected since the fund-raiser was launched in October 2023, is the highest raised by the Rahmatan Lil Alamin (Blessings to all) Foundation, or RLAF.

Eight million dollars was dispensed to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) by March 2024.

Speaking to the media after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri prayers at Masjid Omar Kampong Melaka on April 10, Minister for Social and Family Development and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said this will go a long way in providing the people of Gaza comfort and assurance that the international community care.

War broke out when the Hamas militant group that controls Gaza attacked southern Israel on Oct 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people and 240 being taken hostage, according to Israeli figures. According to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, Israel’s ensuing bombardment of the small Palestinian enclave of 2.3 million people has killed more than 33,200 people.

Nations and humanitarian groups have been providing aid to Palestinians, with the population on the brink of famine, said UN-backed report the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification. The UN had in February 2024 estimated that 300,000 Palestinians are living with little food or clean water.

Singapore had sent a medical team to Egypt to treat civilian casualties taken from Gaza, and supplies such as medicine, sanitation items and food for civilians. Singapore Red Cross had also sent medical supplies, food and water worth at least $250,000 to civilians in Gaza.

Mr Masagos, who is also Second Minister for Health, told the media he was glad that throughout Ramadan, the Malay Muslim community worked together tirelessly to improve the lives of the less fortunate in Singapore and overseas.

“It is also in the spirit (of compassion and care) that we want Muslims in Singapore to show – that mercy and welfare are not only for Muslims or those who live nearby; but also for those beyond our shores,” Mr Masagos said.

“This generosity and care for those in need is the essence of active citizenry in our Singapore society,” he said, urging all to continue to nurture this spirit of compassion and make contributions to charity beyond the month of Ramadan. He pointed to pioneers and philanthropists such as the late Hajjah Fatimah Sulaiman and Syed Omar Ali Aljunied who have done much to benefit the current and future generation.